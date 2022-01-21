Vehicle flips over, catches fire killing woman in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a woman was killed and a man was injured in a car crash Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of Sheridan Road.

Officials said initial reports revealed that a green 200 Buick LeSabre was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it cross into the northbound lanes and crashed into the east ditch line.

The car struck several objects before it flipped onto its roof, ejected the front-seat passenger, and caught fire.

The driver, a 28-year-old Racine man, suffered minor injuries. The passenger, a 29-year-old Racine woman, was taken to Froedtert Hospital where she later died.

Kenosha deputies said the vehicle sustained serious damage and has been towed from the scene, but police are still investigating.

If you know anything about the crash, contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.

