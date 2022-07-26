Watch Now
Vehicle fire closes ramp on I-94/WIS 175 near Stadium Interchange in Milwaukee

A vehicle fire closed the ramp from HWY 175 southbound to I-94 westbound in Milwaukee on Monday.
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jul 25, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A car caught on fire, resulting in the closure of the ramp from WIS 175 southbound to I-94 westbound in Milwaukee on Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed smoke and flames. The ramp has since reopened.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a one-vehicle car fire around 6 p.m. Deputies closed the ramp and the Milwaukee Fire Department extinguished the fire.

All of the occupants of the vehicle safely exited and no injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and the ramp reopened around 6:40 p.m.

