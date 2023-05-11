Watch Now
Vehicle collision near Bradford Beach: Reports of auto fire, injuries, Milwaukee fire dept. says

Reports of injuries and an auto fire near Lincoln Memorial and Water Tower Road in Milwaukee, fire department says
Scene of the crash Thursday afternoon.
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 15:08:46-04

MILWAUKEE — Authorities responded to a vehicle collision on Lincoln Memorial and Water Tower Road, just up from Bradford Beach, in Milwaukee Thursday afternoon.

TMJ4 News photos show a wrecked light-colored vehicle surrounded by debris including a light pole. The damaged vehicle looks just like a taxi tab, with a sign and car markings.

Scene of the crash Thursday afternoon.

According to a Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief, fire crews responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with bystanders performing CPR. There was also a report of an automobile on fire.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.

