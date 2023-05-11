Vehicle collision near Bradford Beach: Reports of auto fire, injuries, Milwaukee fire dept. says

MILWAUKEE — Authorities responded to a vehicle collision on Lincoln Memorial and Water Tower Road, just up from Bradford Beach, in Milwaukee Thursday afternoon.

TMJ4 News photos show a wrecked light-colored vehicle surrounded by debris including a light pole. The damaged vehicle looks just like a taxi tab, with a sign and car markings.

TMJ4 Scene of the crash Thursday afternoon.

According to a Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief, fire crews responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with bystanders performing CPR. There was also a report of an automobile on fire.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.

