Vanguard to offer Thanksgiving on a bun with a Turducken brat

It's Thanksgiving on a bun! The Vanguard in Milwaukee is bringing back its annual Thanksgiving treat - a Turducken brat! A Turducken brat includes turkey, duck, and chicken stuffed sausage with gravy, apple stuffing, and cranberry cream.
Posted at 10:29 PM, Nov 22, 2022
MILWAUKEE — It's Thanksgiving on a bun! The Vanguard in Milwaukee is bringing back its annual Thanksgiving treat - a Turducken brat!

A Turducken brat includes turkey, duck, and chicken stuffed sausage with gravy, apple stuffing, and cranberry cream.

There are also crispy onions and sage sprinkled over the top.

The Vanguard is no stranger to whipping up unique treats, especially ones inspired by events and holidays. In May, they offered a UHF Twinkie Weiner inspired by Weird Al. The special was a hot dog with a twinkie bun with easy cheese layered over the top. For Milwaukee Day on April 14, they offered Milwaukee-style brats with cheese curds as the garnish.

The Vanguard is located at 2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Milwaukee.

