Vandals bust windows outside Wisconsin Black Historical Society

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Historical Black Society says vandals busted the building's windows.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee landmark said a few windows and doors were broken and will take several weeks to replace the specialty glass.

The museum is accepting donations to help with the expense. Click here to donate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

