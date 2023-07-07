Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vandals bust windows outside Wisconsin Black Historical Society

burglary.JPG
Wisconsin Black Historical Society
burglary.JPG
Posted at 8:37 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 21:37:25-04

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Historical Black Society says vandals busted the building's windows.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee landmark said a few windows and doors were broken and will take several weeks to replace the specialty glass.

The museum is accepting donations to help with the expense. Click here to donate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device