Valor Aquaponics to open at 3rd St. Market Hall on Friday

MILWAUKEE — Southeast Wisconsin-based aquaponics farming business, Valor Aquaponics, will open this Friday at the downtown 3rd Street Market Hall.

Valor Organic Market will display an aquaponics farming operation at their station in the hall. They will grow and sell herbs, spices, fruits, and other smaller-scale produce. They will also sell grab-and-go produce, including mixed greens and vegetables that grow at their main facility in Waukesha. They plan to feature items from other local farms, juicers, and businesses.

3rd Street Market

Owner Patrick Hansen said he combined his passions for fishing and chemistry when he began using this method of farming several years ago, according to a news release.

“We farm-raise fish and use their nutrient-rich water to feed the vegetables which in turn cleans the water. Then we recycle that water right back to the fish,” said Hansen. “Because of this loop system, we use 95% less water than conventional farming.”

Hansen's goal is to work more closely with local Wisconsin farmers to form stronger, local partnerships.

“We are excited to have such a unique market-style vendor opening up here,” said 3rd St. Market Hall General Manager, Eric Kaye. “Many of us had never heard of aquaponics before meeting Patrick and we’re proud to house a produce business with such a sustainable farming process.”

