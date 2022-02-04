Valentine's Day star gazing at the Milwaukee Public Museum's planetarium

MILWAUKEE — Nothing says romance quite like a night under the stars. Something about a twinkling night sky makes Valentine's Day all the more magical. It's cold outside, though. Well, if you don't want to go out into the cold and stare at the stars, there is still a way to do so.

The Milwaukee Public Museum is hosting a special Valentine's Day program at its planetarium. You and your partner can view the constellations of love during this special event. You will even get a rose and box of chocolates to compliment the evening.

There are multiple showings:



Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $12.50 per person which includes the chocolates and rose. However, there is also a virtual option that people can watch on YouTube Live for $10.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip