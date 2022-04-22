UWM's Patrick Baldwin Jr. declares for the 2022 NBA Draft

MILWAUKEE — Patrick Baldwin Jr. has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Baldwin played under his dad, Patrick Baldwin Sr., as a freshman standout at the University of Milwaukee this past season.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in the Horizon League during the 2021-22 season.

The Panthers finished 10-22 overall.

In a post on Twitter, Baldwin mentions that he wishes his first year would have played out a little differently, but he appreciates his coaches, teammates, and family for all their support.

Patrick will now look forward to preparing for the NBA.

UWM fired former coach Patrick Baldwin Sr. after five seasons in March. Coach Baldwin was 57-92 overall, according to ESPN.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip