UWM police offer free steering wheel locks for students, staff with Kia or Hyundai vehicles

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Police Department is offering free steering wheel locks for students, faculty or staff who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles.

Police say the vehicles have been targeted in an ongoing rash of auto thefts not only in Milwaukee, but across the country.

To receive a free steering wheel lock, you should contact the police department by calling 414-229-4627.

According to Milwaukee police, reported car thefts have more than doubled since 2020. Kias and Hyundai's alone make up around 70 percent of all stolen cars this year.

