UWM placing 100 students in paid internships; goal to build diverse workforce

MILWAUKEE — The UW-Milwaukee announced Thursday it received a $500,000 grant to place 100 students in paid internships over the next two years.

The internships will be with Milwaukee-area corporations, but the overarching goal of the new program is to address "one of the greatest challenges" facing employers in Wisconsin: a lack of skilled employees from diverse backgrounds.

The university is partnering with Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce to launch the "UWM Student Success & Talent Pipeline" program. The grant came from the state Department of Workforce Development. Participating companies signed MMAC's "Region of Choice" initiative, in order to "address racial disparities and improve prosperity for all," a statement from UWM reads.

“This is another fantastic example of the innovative partnerships the University of Wisconsin System is engaging in to help students succeed while connecting with our business partners to enhance the educational experience,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said in the statement. Thompson and UW officials visited Milwaukee on Thursday for a press conference to announce the program.

The program also includes on-site mentors, campus success coaches and coursework designed to develop the interns’ professional skill sets.

Students who get internships with one of the program’s corporate partners will work 10 to 15 hours every week and earn between $15 and $21 per hour.

Funding for the internships and the program’s supporting infrastructure comes from the grant from DWD, according to the university.

