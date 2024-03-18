UWM library vandalized with the words 'Free Palestine' spray painted across the outside of the building

UW-Milwaukee Police are investigating an act of vandalism that occurred early Saturday morning.

A window broken and the words 'Free Palestine' spray-painted across the outside of the building. UWM police say two individuals were involved in throwing an object through the window and defacing the building. The library has been a center of attention when it comes to protests, due to the current conflict in the Middle East and protesters concern over the library's namesake.

UWM says they are taking this very seriously and that neither antisemitism nor Islamophobia have a place at the University.

UWM Police have increased patrol in the area as a result of the incident and ask anyone with information to call UWM Police:

414-229-4627

