Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

UW System regent panel OKs out-of-state, graduate tuition increase

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File
Regents OK millions in UW-Madison tuition hikes
Posted at 12:40 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 13:40:03-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A University of Wisconsin System committee has signed off on tuition increases for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses.

The Board of Regents' finance committee approved the plan Thursday. The full Board of Regents is expected to approve the move Friday.

The proposal calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater. Out-of-state undergrads at UW-Madison would have to pay $743 more, the biggest dollar increase in the plan.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale