UW System expands summer bridge programs for incoming freshman with new funding

The University of Wisconsin System will provide summer learning assistance to 1,400 additional incoming freshmen this year through a $1.3 million investment.

Summer bridge programs ensure high school students have a smooth transition to university through academic skill-building, career exploration, and mentoring.

“Student success is critical to the UW System, and our work starts even before students step foot on campus,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson. “Wisconsin’s high school seniors have demonstrated remarkable resilience as the pandemic has presented additional challenges. We will be there to help those who need it this fall and in the coming years.”

The UW System will be seeking reimbursement of the $1.3 million with state revenue or federal COVID-19 relief funds.

According to UW System, Wisconsin’s public universities assisted 1,189 students in their transitions to college. This year, a proposed 1,410 will be added to that number.

“As we return to a more traditional semester this fall and beyond, we need to build programs that will help all of our students find success, especially those whose academic progress was slowed by the pandemic,” Thompson said. “This expansion of our summer bridge programs will help position our universities to help students who need it over the next several years.”

