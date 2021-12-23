UW System announces new COVID initiative for student healthcare workers

MADISON, Wisc. — The University of Wisconsin system will offer healthcare students new incentives for working on COVID-19 front lines.

President Tommy Thompson announced Wednesday that a thousand students will be eligible for a $500 tuition incentive for working in hospitals and other healthcare settings.

Thompson says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is providing $500,000 toward that goal. The university system is seeking other funding sources to expand the program.

"The new variant threatens to overwhelm our health care system," Thompson says. "Our students have stepped up in the pas, and this is another opportunity for them to gain valuable experience while helping Wisconsin combat the latest coronavirus wave."

Students must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the incentive:



Enrolled in the UW system during the Spring 2022 semester

Worked at least 50 hours in Wisconsin clinical or health care setting between December 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022. This includes hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, long term care facilities, and veteran homes.

Must meet health care licensure and certification requirements, such as RN, LPN, CMA, CNA, CEMT, or Nurse Aid.

Students must present a letter from their employer verifying the type of work and the hours worked to their campus Bursar's Office by March 31, 2022.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip