Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

UW regent committee erases excess credit surcharge

items.[0].image.alt
UW- Madison
uw madison.jpg
Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 18:22:08-04

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A University of Wisconsin System regents subcommittee has signed off on eliminating a surcharge for most system students who accumulate too many credits.

The regents established a policy in 2002 that imposes a surcharge on students who accumulate 165 credits or 30 credits more than required to graduate from their program, whichever is greater.

The fee is equal to 100% of resident tuition. System staff wrote in a memo that a 2018 study found such surcharges don't improve graduation outcomes and increase student debt.

The regents' Education Committee eliminated the surcharge at all campuses except UW-Madison during a meeting Thursday at UW-Stout. The full Board of Regents will vote on the move Friday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku