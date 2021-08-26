Watch
UW President Tommy Thompson wants task force to examine higher education

UW System via Youtube
University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson
Tommy Thompson
Posted at 3:16 PM, Aug 26, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson is calling on the Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers to set up a task force to re-examine every aspect of higher education in the state.

Thompson said during a Zoom interview with WisPolitics.com President Jeff Mayers on Thursday that the system keeps doing the same things, which is leading to more student debt, more buildings and more classrooms.

He says the system should establish its own robust distance learning program, stop duplicating courses at different campuses, and figure out a better way to deliver degrees. He didn't offer any specific goals.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

