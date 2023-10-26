UW-Platteville cutting 111 positions, report says

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — UW-Platteville is cutting 111 positions or about 12 percent of the campus workforce, according to WisPolitics.

The news outlet cited an email sent by the university's chancellor to staff.

According to UW-Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovic, 60 employees will be laid off and 31 open positions have already been cut.

32 employees decided on an early retirement incentive program. 20 of those positions won’t be refilled.

The university lowered its fiscal year 2025 deficit by more than $9 million. Evetovic hopes they will have a balanced budget next year.

“I realize that these decisions are much more than numbers and budgets. They affect our people,” Chancellor Evetovic said.

On Oct. 17, the leader of the Universities of Wisconsin decided to close two more branch campuses due to declining enrollment. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman announced that he has decided to shutter UW-Milwaukee's Washington County campus and UW-Oshkosh's Fond du Lac campus.

Rothman says in-person instruction at the two schools will end by June 2024. UW-Platteville's campus in Richland Center closed at the end of the 2023 spring semester. The moves leave 10 remaining branch campuses in Barron County, Baraboo, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marshfield, Menasha, Rock County, Sheboygan, Waukesha and Wausau, as the Associated Press reports.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip