UW-Milwaukee seeking 2020, 2021 graduates for special recognition ceremony

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) is holding a special in-person recognition ceremony at 12 p.m. on April 10 for students who graduated during the COVID-19 pandemic and had a virtual commencement ceremony.

UWM students who graduated in May 2020, December 2020 or May 2021 are invited to the ceremony at the UWM Panther Arena.

The university is trying to reach as many graduates possible, which is harder than usual since the graduates no longer have UWM email addresses.

Graduates who RSVP by March 20 by clicking here will receive a link to download four guest tickets. Any guests tickets that aren't downloaded by April 5 will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to a news release, "at the ceremony, students’ names will be read as they cross the stage. Graduation regalia is optional; some students might wear full regalia, others might wear all black or UWM gold and black. Students have already received their diplomas – they’re invited to bring them along for photo ops."

UWM vice chancellor of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Chia Vang, will be the featured speaker.

