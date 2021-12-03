UW-Milwaukee offering full-ride scholarships for tech students in 2022

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be offering several full-ride scholarships for incoming students majoring in technology education for the fall of 2022.

The Anu and Satya Nadella Scholarships will be awarded to incoming freshmen from Milwaukee area high schools. Between 12 to 15 students who intend to pursue degrees in computer science, data science, or information technology will be eligible for the scholarships. The grants will cover tuition, room and board, and other fees for up to five years, as well as other financial and academic support.

In total, the scholarships will be worth over $2 million. The money for the grants comes from Microsoft CEO and UW-M alumni Satya Nadella, along with his wife Anu Nadella.

“Approximately 75 percent of our students need financial assistance to attend college,” UW-M Associate Vice Chancellor Kay Eilers said. “We are deeply grateful to Satya and Anu Nadella for their support, enabling our students to pursue their dreams and opportunities in these high-demand tech fields.”

