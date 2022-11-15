UW-Milwaukee Iranian students raise awareness for critical condition in Iran

MILWAUKEE — It's been two months since a movement was sparked in Iran following the in-custody death of a young woman, who was arrested for loosely wearing her hijab.

Government officials in Iran claimed 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after a heart attack put her in a coma. Amini's family disputes the claim and accused authorities of lying.

Ariel Schalit/AP Women attend a protest against the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died while in police custody in Iran, during a rally in Tel Aviv, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Amini, a 22-year-old woman was held by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Iranian students at UW-Milwaukee, including Nilou, say enough is enough.

Nilou was born and raised in Iran. "It's my homeland," Nilou said. "I love everything about it."

She moved to the United States with hopes for a better life not only educationally, but personally.

"I have freedom of speech. I can put on make-up," Nilou said.

TMJ4 Iranian students at UW-Milwaukee, including Nilou, say enough is enough.



She can also show her hair now. These are things Nilou never had due to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"It doesn't matter which religion you practice, you have to put on a hijab (a head covering worn in public by some Muslim women)," she said.

Nearly two months ago, Amini was taken into custody for wearing her hijab loosely and violating the country's law.

Amini died three days after her arrest.

"We should be her voice and demand justice for her," Nilou stated.

TMJ4 The event was to show the current critical situation in Iran.



Protests began immediately in Iran and across the country.

"It's not anti-Islam kind of protest," Nilou said. "It's anti-compulsory hijab protest and regime protest."

Including in Milwaukee. It was led by Iranian students at UW-Milwaukee. The event was to show the current critical situation in Iran.

The performances showed exactly what happens to women in Iran on a daily basis.

Now Iranians are asking for your help to bring about change through this online petition.

The petition asks for the release of all prisoners arrested while protesting and the removal of the Islamic regime from embassies due to the treatment of protesters.

The petition has more than 800,000 signatures.

"This is the least we can do, to be the voice of people of Iran," Nilou said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip