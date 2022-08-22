UW-Milwaukee installs Narcan boxes at campuses

MILWAUKEE — UW-Milwaukee announced Monday it has installed Narcan boxes at its campuses in southeast Wisconsin. It is part of an effort to offer more help to people who could suffer from a deadly drug overdose.

The university said in a statement Monday that the Nalox-ZONE Narcan boxes were installed over the summer at their Milwaukee, Waukesha and Washington County campuses. UWM is the first campus in the UW System to install a Nalox-ZONE box, school officials said.

UWM identified Fentanyl as the primary cause of spiraling drug overdose deaths across the country and here in Southeast Wisconsin.

School officials are hosting a press conference about the initiative at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Sandburg Residence Hall on North Maryland Avenue at UWM's Milwaukee campus.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip