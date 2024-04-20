UW-Milwaukee dorm flood displaces 19 students

Early Friday morning stairwells in the North Tower of Sandburg Residence Hall began flooding from the second floor down.

A UWM spokesperson says that the north tower was evacuated Friday morning as the UWM Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department, and University housing staff assessed the situation.

The spokesperson says the flood started from a pressure gauge attached to a fire suppression pipe that was tampered with.

At about 1 am Friday morning residents from floors 3 through 26 were able to return to their rooms. There was damage to the carpets, flooring, equipment, furniture, and personal items.

There were 19 students temporarily assigned to alternative housing

UWM says they are investigating who may be responsible.

