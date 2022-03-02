UW-Milwaukee basketball coach relieved of his duties after 5 seasons

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin Milwaukee is now searching for a new basketball coach after relieving coach Pat Baldwin of his duties.

UWM made the announcement Wednesday, thanking Baldwin for his work and time.

"We appreciated Pat's genuine commitment to our student-athletes whether that was on the court, in the classroom, or as a mentor to young adults. We certainly wish him and his family all the best moving forward," Director of Athletics Amanda Braun said.

During his five seasons with the team, Baldwin had an overall record of 57-92. He went 34-59 in Horizon League play.

Baldwin's posted 16 wins and a fifth-place finish during his first year but hasn't finished higher than 8th since then. This season, the team was expected to place fourth in the Horizon League preseason poll. However, they ended up placing ninth.

"We are committed to building a winning program and honoring the tradition and success of Panther Basketball. We will recruit candidates with high character, who are proven winners," Braun said.

