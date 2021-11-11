UW-Milwaukee awarded for student voting efforts

MILWAUKEE — The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge awarded UW-Milwaukee with its 2021 Best Action Plan Award, for the campus’s efforts to encourage student voting.

The UWM student voting rate in 2020 was 58.1 percent. The university also won the Wisconsin Campus Voting Challenge award for four-year institutions, as well as a bronze seal for increasing voting rates.

UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone said the university was honored to receive the recognition.

“We have a responsibility as an educational institution to prepare students to be informed and active citizens," he said. "Not only is the student voice important in elections at all levels, but we also want to encourage our students to become lifelong voters and engaged community members.”

UWM has also served as a voting site for Milwaukee during previous elections, and more voting information regarding the university can be found on the campus’s website .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip