UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha campus to close in 2025

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced today that its UWM at Waukesha campus will close after the Spring 2025 semester.

Leaders say the change is part of a directive from the Universities of Wisconsin. The directive also includes closing the College of General Studies and ending its associate degree programs at the same time.

UWM said in a press release that "declining enrollment, shifting demographics and budgetary constraints led UWM to reevaluate the best pathway for delivering higher education in Waukesha County." According to University leaders, The Waukesha campus — which operated as the University of Wisconsin-Waukesha until 2018 — experienced a total enrollment decline of more than 65% from 2014 to 2023.

UWM and Waukesha County Technical College jointly announced plans to develop the UWM University Center at WCTC. It would aim to help students get an associate's degree from WCTC at a low cost, and then seamlessly transition into a four-year degree with UWM.

“UWM’s highest priority is student success,” UWM Chancellor Mark Mone said in the press release. “As student demands change, universities must change. The UWM University Center at WCTC allows us to put the student first and ensure a stronger future for UWM.”

“The innovative action taken...by UWM and WCTC is what is best for Waukesha County,” added Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said. “It provides certainty for planning purposes and creates a consistent pathway to access higher education for our residents. I am optimistic for the future of higher education in Waukesha County.”

Closing the UWM at Waukesha campus will impact more than 100 employees, including faculty. During the transition, WCTC says it will seek to hire UWM at Waukesha employees as needed. UWM says it will work closely with all involved to support employee transitions and provide support over the next 16 months.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip