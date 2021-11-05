UW-Milwaukee and other local colleges recognized for student success

MILWAUKEE — The education company EAB awarded the Milwaukee-Kenosha Moon Shot Region initiative, which includes UW-Milwaukee and several other local colleges, as the winner of its Student Success Collaborative CONNECTEDness Award.

The award was presented at EAB’s virtual CONNECTED21 gathering on Thursday.

The CONNECTEDness Award recognizes education institutes that build relationships across institution types in order to aid students regardless of their institution. The Moon Shot Region includes UW-Milwaukee, UW-Parkside, Milwaukee Area Technical College and Carthage College, and is aimed at helping students from underrepresented populations succeed in college.

“We’re grateful for this recognition of our collaborative efforts with UW-Parkside, Milwaukee Area Technical College and Carthage College to eliminate equity gaps in college completion,” UWM Chancellor Mark Mone stated. “Our efforts have led to an uptick in success rates for underrepresented students, including graduation rates. With the pandemic, our students need help like we have never seen before. We don’t want to see generational impacts for those who are struggling. We want them to become rising stars."

