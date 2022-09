MADISON — The UW-Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a suspected scooter slapper.

According to police, a man is believed to be connected to a series of incidents on campus and in the downtown area.

Police say he is inappropriately touching and slapping people as he passes by on a scooter.

If you know or see this person or if you believe you’re a victim in this crime or any sexual violence, you are asked to call UW-Madison police at 608-264-2677.

