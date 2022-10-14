UW-Madison hosts watch party for TMJ4 Senate Debate

MADISON, Wis. — Senator Ron Johnson and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes faced off Thursday night during the TMJ4 Senate Debate. The debate was broadcast across the state and the country.

At UW-Madison, the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership hosted a debate watch party for students. About two dozen students showed up and were engaged for the entire debate.

"I think it's important to come and listen to the issues and hear what the candidates have to say," said sophomore Joey Wendtlind.

Freshman Abigale Nickel said, "I thought it was really an important way to get the word out and start talking about all the issues, especially as a new voter. I just voted for the first time in the primaries. So, it's exciting to be an active part currently."

Nickel and Wendtlind said the issues they're most concerned about in this election are abortion, inflation, and voting rights.

But, like many voters, they felt both of the candidates played too much into divisive politics on the debate stage.

"They fought each other a little more than I would have liked... Overall, I think it's really discouraging, I think it's discouraging for young voters," Nickel said.

Wendtlind agreed, saying, "It's part of campaigns and I expect that there's going to be attacking but I think the issue with politics today is that it's gotten so divisive and just way too many attack ads and way too many attacks on each other... I think it wears people out and it has worn me out."

However, they say that back-and-forth fighting won't stop them from heading to the polls. They hope their fellow students will also make a plan to vote this November.

