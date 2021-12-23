UW-Madison could have a new chancellor by May

MADISON, Wisc. — The search for a new chancellor at UW-Madison may be nearing its end.

Karen Walsh, who leads the committee searching for a new chancellor, says she hopes to have a pick made by May.

Walsh laid out her timeline to the Wisconsin State Journal this week. She wants a mid-March application deadline, semi-finalist interviews in mid-April, finalist campus visits in early May, and a hiring recommendation to the full Board of Regents by mid-month.

Walsh says she wants to avoid hiring an interim chancellor to cover for outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Blank is leaving to take over as president of Northwestern University.

