UW La-Crosse Chancellor terminated for "abhorrent behavior"

BREAKING NEWS OUT OF THE UNIVERSITIES OF WISCONSIN SYSTEM.

REGENTS TONIGHT MOVING TO TERMINATE THE CHANCELLOR OF UW-LACROSSE.

DR. JOE GOW HAD SERVED IN THE ROLE SINCE 2007.

REGENTS SAYING IN RECENT DAYS THEY LEARNED OF SPECIFIC CONDUCT THAT HAS HARMED THE UNIVERSITY'S REPUTATION...

THE MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL REPORTS - GOW HAD BEEN POSTING VIDEOS ON PORNOGRAPHY WEBSITES FEATURING HIM AND HIS WIFE.

THE REGENTS -- CALLING HIS ACTIONS "ABHORRENT."

AN OUTSIDE FIRM WILL INVESTIGATE THE SITUATION FURTHER.