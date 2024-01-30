UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof talks about the alarming return of the measles

The measles are making a comeback, despite being eliminated in the United States in 2000.

Around two dozen cases were recorded in December.

Doctors are also seeing an uptick in RSV and COVID cases. UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothoff joined TMJ4 at Noon to talk about ways to keep yourself healthy.

You can watch the full interview above.

