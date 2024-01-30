Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof talks about the alarming return of the measles

In addition to the measles making a comeback, doctors are seeing an uptick in RSV and COVID cases. Dr. Jeff Pothof talks about how to keep yourself healthy.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 13:18:05-05

The measles are making a comeback, despite being eliminated in the United States in 2000.

Around two dozen cases were recorded in December.

Doctors are also seeing an uptick in RSV and COVID cases. UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothoff joined TMJ4 at Noon to talk about ways to keep yourself healthy.

You can watch the full interview above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device