UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof talks about staying fit to reduce risk of prostate cancer

UW Health's Dr. Jeff joined TMJ4 at Noon to talk about a range of health headlines, including how staying fit can help reduce your risk of prostate cancer.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Feb 06, 2024
New research suggests men who increased their physical fitness routines reduced their risk of developing prostate cancer.

UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof joined TMJ4 at Noon to talk about routines men should try to reduce their own risk.

He also discussed the risk of stroke for Black women with high blood pressure and how high cholesterol can lead to heart attacks.

