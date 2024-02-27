UW-Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof on how to stay safe against rising measles cases

Measles cases are on the rise.

Dr. Jeff Pothof from UW-Health joined Tom Durian on TMJ4 at Noon to talk about how you can prevent yourself from getting sick.

He also talked about a new study looking into the causes of long COVID symptoms, particularly brain fog.

Dr. Pothof also spent some time talking about why women might see more benefits from exercise, even though they do it less.

You can watch the full interview above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip