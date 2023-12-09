UW Board of Regents Reject Deal to Freeze DEI Positions

MADISON, Wis. — The approval process for a deal brokered between University of Wisconsin system President Jay Rothman and legislative Republican leaders faced a significant hurdle as a narrow majority in the UW Board of Regents voted against it (9-8). The deal aimed to resolve a prolonged conflict over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) issues.

In an emergency meeting held on Saturday morning, Regents rejected the proposed agreement, which could have restored a $32 million budget cut imposed by Republicans last summer.

The finalized deal, reached on Friday between Rothman, Assembly Speaker Rep. Robin Vos, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, involved trading several Republican priorities which included reclassifying a third of UW system's DEI employees as "student success" staff and imposing a three-year moratorium on hiring additional DEI and administrative staff.

In exchange, Republicans committed to $800 million in spending, covering pay raises, infrastructure development across the UW system, and $32 million for a workforce development plan that had been withheld for months.

The deal outlined specific timelines, requiring legislative Republicans to approve pay raises and building projects by certain deadlines. UW system, in turn, must reclassify 43 DEI employees within the next two academic years.

Approval from lawmakers and Democratic Governor Tony Evers is essential by February. Pay raises will be subject to the employment relations board's approval, while other aspects will require the green light from the full legislature.

