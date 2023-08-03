UW Badgers to sell beer, wine and hard seltzers during basketball and hockey games in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The UW Badgers will now sell beer, wine and pre-packaged alcoholic beverages like hard seltzers in general seating at the Kohl Center as well as LaBahn Arena in Madison.

MADISON, Wis. - Great customer service means delivering a high-quality experience and Wisconsin Athletics is committed to doing just that. Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh has placed a priority on improving the overall customer experience with an eye toward deepening engagement and meeting the needs of UW's legendary fanbase.



"As we look to enhance the customer experience inside and outside our venues, we have done a lot of listening and observing," McIntosh said. "It is critical that our fans have an enjoyable, safe, and efficient experience when they engage with us. I am happy to be able to announce a few new initiatives and I am excited about continuing to develop more ways to better serve our fans."



The latest improvements to the Wisconsin customer journey include the following …



ENHANCED CUSTOMER SERVICE



Wisconsin Athletics has extended its partnership with Legends, a global premium experiences company, to increase its focus on using fan insights and analytics to drive decision-making and to improve the overall support and experience for the customer. Legends is a leader in advising university athletic departments on identifying opportunities to enhance fan experiences and optimize revenue streams.



The partnership allows for a more strategic approach to customer support lines by adding additional professionally trained sales and customer service staff to better serve Badger fans.

UW Athletics is aiming to strengthen its understanding of the needs of Badger fans by increasing its on-site and pre- and post-game surveying, as well as expanding fan insights and market research.

Last season Wisconsin introduced new premium seating in the south end zone of Camp Randall Stadium and Bucky's Balcony in the UW Field House. To allow for increased access and to build off the success of the south end zone project, fans will be offered more customized ticket packages and more opportunities to enjoy premium experiences in UW venues. These enhancements align with the changing needs and preferences of our fans. REIMAGINED IN-VENUE PRODUCTION



Wisconsin, in conjunction with Badger Sports Properties, is partnering with Van Wagner, the industry leader in sport presentation and video board production, to assist in the development and production of in-venue video board assets for Wisconsin football beginning this fall. The goal is to provide a new in-venue experience for fans and corporate partners as a new era of Badger football begins.

Van Wagner works with high-profile leagues, teams, venues, and events, including the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, Olympics, College Football Playoff and NCAA Final Four.

Draft, Olympics, College Football Playoff and NCAA Final Four. Through this partnership, UW is demonstrating a continued commitment and investment in making Camp Randall Stadium one of the best gameday environments in the country. ENHANCED BEVERAGE CHOICES



Wisconsin will now offer beer, wine, and pre-packaged alcoholic products such as hard seltzers in general seating areas at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena. This customer-centered initiative includes concerts and Badger basketball and hockey games beginning this fall.

Wisconsin Athletics is committed to providing a safe environment at its venues and on campus. This commitment includes following similar protocols for other campus venues serving alcohol, such as the Wisconsin Union. It also includes providing financial support for existing and future campus-led efforts to promote student wellness and to encourage responsible behavior around the use of alcohol. Examples could include increased alcohol-free programming for students and support for students struggling with high-risk behaviors.

With this change, Wisconsin will offer a similar fan experience to 10 of the other 13 Big Ten institutions that currently serve alcohol in the general seating areas inside their athletics venues. Wisconsin Athletics is committed to re-imagining the customer journey. The 2023-24 athletic season is approaching quickly and athletics staff are hard at work evaluating the evolving needs of Badger fans and are intent upon keeping a continuously improving fan experience a top priority.







