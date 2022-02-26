UScellular offers free calls to Ukraine through March 31

WISCONSIN — As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, UScellular is doing what it can to make sure Ukrainians in the U.S. can contact family and friends still in the country.

The company announced Friday that UScellular users will be able to make calls to Ukraine for FREE beginning February 25 through March 31. Customers can make outgoing calls with no international dialing rates applied.

According to a news release from UScellular, postpaid customers will have charges waived automatically.

Prepaid callers who have international plans, can call customer service and receive a credit for applicable calls. That number is 1-888-944-9400.

One Ukraine-born Milwaukee man has been making his own calls to Ukraine to check in with family. He spoke with his cousins Thursday morning.

“They’ve already had three missiles launched at the city of Odesa," Nikolay Rogovskiy said. "Just like me here, they are absolutely shocked and fear what’s going to happen next. They’re scared. They literally don’t know what to do. Either stay there, run from there, hide, pack your bags. They’re confused. It’s a situation I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.”

This comes as some Ukrainians work to flee the country to nearby Poland, and Moldova. Some families have been separated at the border, and middle-aged Ukrainian men are being asked to stay and help protect the country.

