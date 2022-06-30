USC, UCLA planning to join Big Ten Conference: Reports

MILWAUKEE — The University of Southern California (USC) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) are planning to join the historically Midwest-based Big Ten conference, according to reports.

The Mercury News' Jon Wilner first reported the news on Thursday. Wilner tweeted the move has not been finalized "at the highest levels of power."

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach also confirmed the move with sources, reporting plans have the teams joining the conference in 2024.

The Big Ten has traditionally been home to university sports programs located in the Midwest. In recent years, eastern seaboard institutions Rutgers and Maryland have joined the conference.

USC and UCLA would be the first schools on the west coast to join the conference. The teams are currently part of the Pac-12 conference.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

