USA Triathlon returns to Milwaukee this weekend with Junior competitors for the first time

The “greatest weekend of triathlon racing in the country” comes to Wisconsin, combining the USA Triathlon Age Group National Championship and Youth & Junior Nationals.
Friday morning, swimmers across the US gathered in Lake Michigan for the first race of a huge weekend-long Triathlon. Milwaukee is hosting the 2023 USA Triathlon Nationals with both Youth/ Junior competitors and US Olympic-and Sprint-distance athletes.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 04, 2023
“For the first time, the two iconic events combine into one, giving youth and junior athletes the opportunity to race on the same weekend with the country’s top age group olympic-and Sprint-distance athletes,” USA Triathlon posts on their website.

The triathlon is ongoing from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, and registration online for competitors is still open.

For non-competitive swimmers, there is an open-water swim and challenge team competitions as well. Prices range from $45-$700.

This weekend’s schedule is below, according to USA Triathlon.

FRIDAY, AUG. 4

  • 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. - BOA Packet pickup (all races)
  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Expo 
  • 8 a.m. - Open water swim competition 
  • 9:45 a.m. - Female junior development draft-legal 
  • 11 a.m. - Male junior development draft-legal 
  • 12:25 p.m. - Female youth development draft-legal 
  • 1:10 p.m. - Male youth development draft-legal
  • 4:15 p.m. - PTO Pro men 

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

  • 7 a.m. - Olympic-Distance National Championship 
  • 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Expo
  • 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. - BOA Packet pickup (Sprint-distance) 
  • 1:05 p.m. - Youth and Junior draft-legal mixed relay 
  • 4:15 - 8 p.m. - PTO Pro Women

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

  • 7 a.m. - Sprint National Championships 
  • 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Expo
  • 12:55 p.m. - Youth Group ages 13-18
  • 2 p.m. - Youth Group ages 11-12
  • 2:07 - 2:12 p.m. - Youth ATD1 & ATD2
  • 3:20 p.m. - Youth Group ages 7-10 

Access the map for each Triathlon event here.

Read more about this historic event on their website.

