USA Triathlon returns to Milwaukee this August

MILWAUKEE — The USA Triathlon is returning to Milwaukee’s lakefront for the 2021 Toyota Age Group National Championships this August.

The triathlon is set for Aug. 7-8, and more than 10,000 attendees are expected for the event. Organizers said in a statement Tuesday that the sporting event is estimated to have an economic impact of $6 million.

The USA Triathlon was held in Milwaukee in 2015, and will be held once again in Brew City in 2021 as well as 2022.

The Olympic-Distance National Championship takes place Saturday, and the Sprint-Distance National Championship is awarded Sunday.

“Lake Michigan and Milwaukee’s three rivers provide perfect swimming, kayaking, and even surfing. Lakeshore State Park gives sports teams a plethora of options from running along the trails to competitive diving into Lake Michigan. And Veterans Park brings competitors to lakeside trails, greenery, and even kite-flying," said Marissa Werner, STS, director of Sports Milwaukee, in the statement.

