USA Triathlon coming to Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — USA Triathlon's Toyota Age Group National Championship (AGNC) is returning to Milwaukee's lakefront this weekend for the second year in a row.

The event is will take place August 6-7. It is expected to attract 6,000 athletes and 12,000 spectators, with an estimated economic impact of $6.2 million.

USA Triathlon visited the city in 2013, 2014, and 2015, and returned again in 2021. This year, it will feature the Olympic Distance National Championship on Saturday and the Spring-Distance National Championship on Sunday.

"Milwaukee is a favorite among triathletes and spectators, due to our picturesque location and welcoming spirit," said Marissa Werner, STS, director of Sports Milwaukee. "The championships take place along Lake Michigan, utilizing our beautiful state and county parks, while fans enjoy the backdrop of Discovery World and Milwaukee Art Museum. The walkability of Milwaukee gives each visitor the chance to experience the restaurants and attractions that make our city so unique."

The following roads will be closed on Saturday:



Michigan Street (East of Lincoln Memorial Drive) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

North Harbor Drive (from Chicago to E. Michigan) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial Drive – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes of Lincoln Memorial Drive from E. Michigan Street to Lake Drive

Off-ramp from I-794 West to Lincoln Memorial Drive to remain closed until 1:30 p.m.

E. Mason Street., E. Lagoon Drive., E. Lafayette Hill Drive, E. Water Tower Road, E. Ravine Road.

No thru traffic due to Lincoln Memorial Drive closure - 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

I-794 North – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All lanes of I-794 North from Lincoln Memorial Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue

E. Howard Ave. – Closed 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastbound and Westbound lanes from I-794 to S. Lake Drive.

S. Lake Drive – Closed 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes from E. Howard Avenue to E. Layton Avenue

E. Armour Ave – Closed 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastbound and Westbound lanes from Lake Drive to S. Sheridan Drive

S. Sheridan Drive – Closed 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes from E. Armour Avenue to E. Pulaski Avenue

The following roads will be closed on Sunday:



E. Michigan Street (East of Lincoln Memorial Drive) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

North Harbor Drive (from Chicago to E. Michigan) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial Drive – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes of Lincoln Memorial Drive from E. Michigan Street to Lake Drive

Off-ramp from I-794 West to Lincoln Memorial Drive to remain closed until 12:30 p.m.

E. Mason Street, E. Lagoon Drive, E. Lafayette Hill Drive, E. Water Tower Road, and E. Ravine Road

No thru traffic due to Lincoln Memorial Drive closure - 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday

I-794 North – Closed 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday

All lanes of I-794 North from Lincoln Memorial Drive to E. Howard Avenue

