USA Triathlon Championships expected to bring $6 million economic impact to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships will be back in Milwaukee this weekend. The last time the championships were in Brew City was 2015.

USA Triathlon Director of Programming Brian D'Amico said the organization received great reviews from athletes after the competition six years ago and is excited to be back in Milwaukee this year.

"We're super excited to be back with a record attendance of over 6,000 athletes that have signed up. We will have athletes from all 50 states plus D.C., with about 3,000 athletes racing on Saturday and about 3,000 athletes racing on Sunday," D'Amico said.

Athletes range in age from 15 years old to upper 80s. USA Triathlon will also be hosting the 2022 championships in Milwaukee.

The swim will of course be in Lake Michigan, the bike portion stretches from Discovery World to Cudahy, and the run follows part of the Oak Leaf Trail on the lakefront.

Marissa Werner with Sports Milwaukee said the city is the ideal location for this type of event.

"I've said many times before how perfectly USA Triathlon fits right in on Milwaukee's lakefront and in Milwaukee County Parks. Swimming, biking and running are some of the things our people and our parks do best," Werner said.

In addition to the athletes, 10,000 spectators are also expected for the event.

Overall, Visit Milwaukee estimates the USA Triathlon will have a $6 million economic impact on the city.

"The visitors, they get to come here and experience the city, we have so many great attractions that are open. This is a great opportunity for the city to show that we are back open, we are ready to host events, and we are just ready to see ourselves get back to whatever the new normal is going to be," said Visit Milwaukee Communications Manager Lindsey McKee.

To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, USA Triathlon said it is following CDC and local guidelines. More information can be found here.

