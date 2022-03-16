USA Today's 10Best Riverwalks: Vote for Milwaukee Riverwalk

MILWAUKEE — USA Today has released the nominees for its 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards, and Milwaukee's Riverwalk has been nominated for best riverwalk.

Milwaukee has not won yet though, and they need your help. Voting is currently open for all the awards, and as of Wednesday morning, Milwaukee's Riverwalk was ranked No. 5 of 20.

Voting will be open until 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11.

Milwaukee's Riverwalk is going up against 19 others, including the Chicago Riverwalk, San Antonio River Walk, Charles River Esplanade in Boston, and Hudson River Park in New York City.

On the USA Today website, you can explore each destination and pick your favorite. Each riverwalk has a description and a photo.

Milwaukee's description reads "The Milwaukee RiverWalk connects three neighborhoods via a 20-block pedestrian promenade on both sides of the Milwaukee River. This area is home to some of the city's best outdoor dining at the restaurants and breweries that line either side of the river. The River Sculpture outdoor art gallery along the RiverWalk features a collection of temporary and permanent installations from national, regional, and local sculptors."

Anyone can visit the USA Today website to vote for their favorite Riverwalk. You can vote once every 16 hours.

