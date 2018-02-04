US will bet roughly $4.75 billion dollars on Super Bowl 52, but only 3% will be legal

While Americans are expected to bet $138.5 million dollars legally on Super Bowl 52, that will only account for 3% of total bets wagered. According to the American Gaming Association, about $4.6 billion dollars will be illegally bet on the game.

Currently, Nevada is the only state that legally allows sports betting, but the US Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision in the next few months about whether or not to allow state-sponsored sports betting.

The case of Christie v. NCAA, would allow the elimination of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Ruling in favor of the state of New Jersey would give all states the power to choose whether or not they will allow sports betting.



The NBA recently said it is also for the elimination the PASPA, but they want 20 percent on all legal basketball betting revenue.

President and CEO of the American Gaming Association, Geoff Freeman, says that taking a cut of the revenue would just replace the federal law with a bad state policy.

"Eliminating the illegal market is in the public interest – and it is incumbent on each stakeholder to prove how their proposals achieve that critical objective,” Freeman said in a public statement.

However, he said they are happy to have the NBA's support.