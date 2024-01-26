US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit Milwaukee Friday

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Milwaukee on Friday. This marks the third visit from a Biden Administration member in a week.

Yellen is expected to speak at the Wisconsin Regional Trading Partnership near 39th and Wisconsin. She'll highlight the state of the US economy and the jobs President Joe Biden's "Investing in America" agenda is creating.

Yellen will end her visit with a round table discussion with local leaders and workforce training program leaders and participants. That kicks off at 10:00 Friday.

The President talked Thursday about how his administration helped bring inflation under control and rebuild the country's infrastructure. This comes after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Monday.

Watch Sydni Eure's full report above.



