US Paralympians are headed to Beijing for the Paralympic Winter Games

The US Paralympics Team is headed to Beijing.

Friday morning, 110 athletes, coaches and support staff boarded a Delta charter flight from Los Angeles. In celebration of their hard work, Delta hosted a commemorative, red-carpet send-off event.

Typically, athletes travel individually based on their personal event schedules. Delta celebrated the unique opportunity of having the whole team together by providing a special in-flight experience for the athletes. It included personalized meals, custom flight attendant uniforms, new amenity kids and handwritten messages of encouragement from Delta employees.

Delta also took great care in making sure the Paralympians' equipment was handled properly.

"For many Paralympians, their gear is an extension of themselves, and getting the athletes and what they need for competition to the Games safely is our focus," says Tammy Lamich, General Manager at LAX. "From the boarding process, to the in-flight experience, to working with our LAX operations team to carefully store their equipment, we are proud to partner with the USOPC to provide a premier experience for US Paralympians.

The 2022 Beijing Paralympic games run from March 4-13.

