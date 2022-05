RACINE COUNTY — US-45 northbound at Raynor Avenue is closed this morning following a police pursuit.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said they closed down the road around 6 a.m. to assist the Oak Creek Police Department and Franklin Police Department in their investigation of a police pursuit that ended in the area.

Officials said one person was taken into custody and there's no danger to the community. However, US-45 from HWY 20 to HWY K will be closed down for several hours.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip