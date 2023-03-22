'Urgent threat': CDC warns of deadly fungus rapidly spreading in U.S., including Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning the public about a rapidly spreading fungus considered an "urgent antimicrobial resistance threat."

In a memo released Monday, the CDC says the deadly fungus is spreading at an "alarming rate" in U.S. healthcare facilities and has been detected in over half of the country, including Wisconsin.

The fungus, Candida auris (C. auris), is resistant to anti-fungal drugs, meaning it can be hard to treat. The Associated Press reports that some strains are called "superbugs" and are resistant to all three classes of antibiotic drugs used to treat fungal infections. It is also difficult to identify with standard lab tests. The fungus, a form of yeast, spreads easily and can infect wounds, ears, and the bloodstream.

Shawn Lockhart/AP FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory. In a CDC paper published by the Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, March 20, 2023, U.S. cases of the dangerous fungus tripled over just three years, and more than half of states have now reported it. (Shawn Lockhart/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File)

"CDC has deemed C. auris as an urgent AR threat, because it is often resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, spreads easily in healthcare facilities, and can cause severe infections with high death rates," the CDC said in a memo Monday.

CDC says the fungus is not a threat to healthy people. Instead, it is deemed an urgent threat to people who are very sick, have invasive medical devices, or have long or frequent stays in healthcare facilities.

C. auris was first detected in Japan in 2009. In the United States, the first case appeared in 2013 but was not reported until 2016. Clinical cases increased each year with the most rapid rise during 2020-2021 and a continued increase in 2022. According to CDC data, the fungus has been detected in 28 states so far.

CDC 'Urgent threat': CDC warns of rapidly spreading fungus in 28 states, including Wisconsin

"Nationwide, clinical cases rose from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021. Screening cases tripled from 2020 to 2021, for a total of 4,041," the CDC said. "Screening is important to prevent spread by identifying patients carrying the fungus so that infection prevention controls can be used."

The Associated Press reports the COVID-10 pandemic likely drove the increase due to strained hospital workers shifting their focus away from disinfecting other kinds of germs.

You can read the full memo on the CDC website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip