American Red Cross in urgent need for blood donations

Blood donations to the Red Cross are primarily used to serve local hospitals. But the organization can also move blood products to where they're needed most around the U.S.
While all blood types are urgently needed, there is currently a critical need for the following blood and donation types:
Platelets: The clotting portion of blood primarily given to cancer patients during treatment and always in great demand.
Type O Negative: The blood type that can be transfused to almost everyone and is what doctors reach for in trauma situations.
Type B negative: The blood type that can be transfused to type B Rh-positive and negative patients.
Type AB: The plasma type that can be transfused to almost everyone and can be donated through a platelet or plasma donation, where available, or during a regular blood donation.
Eligible donors can find a blood or platelet donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).