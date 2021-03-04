Urban Ecology Center to offer 2021 summer camps

MILWAUKEE — The Urban Ecology Center is planning to hold COVID-19 safe summer camps at all three of its Milwaukee locations this summer.

Summer camps are available for children in preschool through 4th grade from June 14 to Aug. 20.

Registration for camps is now open on the Urban Ecology website.

Campers will learn about nature through exploration, hiking in the woods, climbing trees and building forts.

For safety, campers will wear masks, complete daily health assessments, wash their hands often, and primarily play and learn outside.

Spaces are limited and are on a first-come-first-served basis.

You can find more information and registration resources here.

