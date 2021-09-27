UPS hiring 1,200 Milwaukee workers starting at $17 per hour

MILWAUKEE -- UPS is hiring 1,200 seasonal workers in Milwaukee to support the anticipated increase in package volume during the holiday season.

UPS is looking for people to fill jobs as drivers, driver helpers, part-time package handlers, as well as personal vehicle drivers.

The wage ranges from $17 to $32 per hour, depending on the job.

According to a news release, UPS keeps its seasonal employees on through January to handle a "second spike" in volume, due to returns and purchases made with gift cards purchased at Christmas.

UPS says interested applicants can apply and receive a job offer in less than a half-hour. If you're interested, head to upsjobs.com to apply.

